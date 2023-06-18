Standout Sunshine State receiver felt ‘at home’ on first Clemson visit

One of the standouts at the Dabo Swinney Camp last weekend was a Sunshine State wide receiver who saw his recruitment start to take off this spring.

Palmetto (Fla.) High School’s Adonis Moise, a class of 2025 recruit, made his way to Clemson for camp on Friday, June 9.

It was his first time in Tiger Town, and the 6-foot, 180-pound rising junior really enjoyed the camp and unofficial visit experience.

“I liked a lot about it,” Moise said. “I liked the whole thing. I felt like I was at home.”

Moise, who holds a dozen scholarship offers including several Power Five opportunities, felt he performed well during his Swinney Camp workout and got some positive feedback from Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“I felt like I did good, but I always got room for improvement,” Moise said.

“He said I did good and it was natural talent, and still a lot that I can learn about the game of football,” Moise added of Grisham.

Grisham made a good impression on the talented prospect while working and spending time with him at the camp.

“I feel like he’s a good coach and a good person,” Moise said.

Moise was able to interact with head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“He’s good with development and wanted to develop the athletes and also teach them a lot,” Moise said.

The time Moise spent around the coaching staff is one part of his experience at Clemson that really stood out to him.

“It felt like they wanted to get to know me as a person and not just an athlete,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Moise tallied 20 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 136 rushing yards and another score on just eight carries.

“I’m competitive and I can make plays when the ball’s in my hand,” he said, describing himself as a player.

Ten of Moise’s 12 total offers came in this spring, including his power conference offers from Pitt, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

What would it mean to him if Clemson joined that list by pulling the trigger on an offer moving forward?

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “It’s a really good school and it’d probably be one of my top schools and set the bar high.”

