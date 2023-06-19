Clemson ‘definitely up there’ for 5-star Georgia OL after ‘huge’ offer

Since Clemson started offering 2025 prospects on May 31, the Tigers have extended offers to a number of offensive line prospects in the class. Among them is a five-star prospect from the Peach State ranked as one of the nation’s top offensive tackles.

Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, Ga.) rising junior Josh Petty received his offer during a conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney while Petty was on campus for a visit in early June.

“Coach Swinney told me about it when we were sitting in his office talking about the school,” Petty told The Clemson Insider.

Petty – the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 12 overall prospect in the country for his class, per the 247Sports Composite – told TCI that the offer from the Tigers is “huge” to him.

“Knowing that a top program like that is interested in me and wants me to play at their school is really amazing,” he said.

Petty’s list of around two dozen total offers features many big-name programs, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, to name some.

Where does Clemson stand with the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder at this point in the recruiting process after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“They are definitely up there for me,” he said. “I like just about everything about them.”

Petty had nothing but good things to say about his visit to Clemson earlier this month.

“Clemson has a wonderful coaching staff, an amazing environment, top-of-the-line facilities, and a culture of success which is very important to me,” he said.

Petty expects to likely return to Clemson during the upcoming season.

“I will probably try and make it up for a visit on a gameday to see the experience,” he said.

–Photo courtesy of Josh Petty on Twitter (@J_petty77)

