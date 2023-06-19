Clemson receiver in the 'best' space he's been 'in awhile'

Adam Randall has already had to battle his share of adversity from an injury standpoint in his young Clemson career.

However, the rising sophomore wide receiver is apparently feeling great — both physically and mentally — entering the 2023 season.

Randall took to Twitter with an encouraging post on his current status, writing that he’s “in the best Mental and Physical space” that he’s been “in awhile.”

That’s good news for the Tigers’ receiving corps, which could certainly benefit from a healthy Randall making plays in Garrett Riley’s offense this fall.

A former four-star recruit and top-125 national prospect from Myrtle Beach High School, Randall enrolled at Clemson last January and was pushing for a starting spot last spring before sustaining a torn ACL in spring practice. Despite that, he recovered very quickly and ended up making his collegiate debut in the Tigers’ third game of the season, catching an 11-yard pass vs. Louisiana Tech.

Randall finished his freshman season on a positive note by recording a career-high 44 receiving yards and three receptions in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee, but he was kept out of spring ball following a minor procedure on his non-ACL-repaired knee.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder finished his freshman campaign with 10 catches for 128 yards in 290 offensive snaps over 12 games (one start).

It wasn’t the type of season that Randall, who had All-America aspirations, had hoped for. But Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham said in the spring that he believes much better days are ahead for the former South Carolina Mr. Football finalist who racked up 1,267 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a high school senior in 2021.

“He hated how it went down last year because he wanted to be an All-American, and he could have been,” Grisham said. “But he’s got his time. His time will come, and excited to help him achieve his dreams.”

In the best Mental and Physical space I’ve been in awhile. The Grind is the love while the Game is the reward. 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/UDUL9Yyrj3 — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) June 18, 2023

