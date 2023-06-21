NFL Tiger talks bond with Swinney, praises Clemson's head coach

A lot of time has passed since Ray-Ray McCloud last played for Dabo Swinney at Clemson in 2017.

However, as the former Tiger wideout enters his sixth NFL season and second with the San Francisco 49ers, his bond with Swinney remains strong.

McCloud had praise for Swinney while speaking about Clemson’s head coach on Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.

“Me and Coach Swinney are tight to this day,” McCloud said. “What you see, that’s what he is. What he’s showing on his interviews, what people see and really don’t get to meet him, that’s who he really is.”

A sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, McCloud inked a two-year deal with the 49ers before the 2022 campaign. In addition to contributing as a receiver, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder has carved out a role for himself in the league as a successful kick and punt returner.

Last season, McCloud had 33 punt returns for 356 yards and 26 kick returns for 599 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per punt return (career high) and 23.0 yards per kickoff return.

A former five-star prospect from Tampa, Fla., McCloud suited up for Swinney from 2015-17 and of course won a national title with the Tigers in 2016. He declared for the draft after his junior season despite Swinney telling him to stay at Clemson, and McCloud conceded that he should have done that.

But looking back on his time at Clemson, McCloud credits Swinney for staying on him in practice, pushing him to improve and playing a big role in helping him get to where he is right now at the next level.

“Every day, every rep I’d take, he’d sit back there with me for all 10 reps, after practice and during practice – ‘We’ve got two minutes (left) in the fourth quarter, change the game. Treat this (rep) like it’s 85,000 people in the stadium right now,’” McCloud said. “And every time I’m back there, even now when I practice, it’s rapid. He helped me get so much confidence and build a character back there, because you have to have a different ego back there.”

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

