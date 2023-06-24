No. 1-ranked athlete: Clemson ‘high on my list’

The nation’s top-ranked athlete in the class of 2025 traveled to Clemson recently and left with a new offer from the Tigers in tow.

Monroe (N.C.) High School four-star Jordan Young received the offer from safeties coach Mickey Conn on June 10 after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It felt amazing because it caught me off guard,” Young said of the offer. “After camp, I had the football facility tour and it ended in the LB-S meeting room with Coach Conn showing me film and how I could play in any of those secondary positions. Then he said, ‘I want to offer you a scholarship to play football here at Clemson.’ He then went on to say he loves to coach and teach me more about the game.”

Young is classified as an athlete by 247Sports, which ranks him as the country’s No. 1 athlete prospect and a top-30 national prospect regardless of position (No. 28) in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot, 165-pound rising junior showed off his skills on both sides of the ball as a sophomore last season, catching 52 passes for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns while tallying 41 tackles, eight interceptions and three pass breakups on defense.

According to Young, the Tigers like the versatility he possesses and that played into why they wanted to offer him.

“They like that I could play either side of the ball and my game speed,” he said.

There’s plenty that Young likes about Clemson as well when he looks at it as one of his college options.

“The campus is not too big but really nice, the recovery room was nice, the coaching staff, and the P.A.W. (Journey) program they have,” he said.

Young owns close to 20 scholarship offers, with his offer list featuring schools like Alabama, Duke, Florida State, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

After pulling the trigger on an offer, where do the Tigers stand with him at this point in the recruiting process?

“Clemson is high on my list right now,” he said.

Young intends to return to Tiger Town during the upcoming season.

“I will be back this fall for sure!” he said.

