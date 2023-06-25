Clemson summer enrollee: ‘Get ready for Another Clemson Championship’

This weekend, the last of Clemson’s 2023 signees will move in on campus.

Among them is Milton (GA) safety Rob Billings, who signed with the Tigers in December.

“I’m just excited to compete and finally put on the orange, purple and white and build relationships with all the guys,” Billings said. “Clemson is home. It’s the place where you want to be if you want to win a national championship and get developed as a player and a man in this world.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety came to Clemson as a four-star recruit ranked as high as the No. 432 overall player in the class of 2023. He was also tabbed as high as the No. 30 safety in the class of 2023.

In a previous interview with The Clemson Insider, Billings said he was “mind-blown” after receiving an offer from the Tigers. It seems as if that same level of excitement remains as he arrives to campus.

“Clemson is getting a dawg, competitor and a hard worker,” Billings said. “Get ready for Another Clemson Championship and a national championship.”

Billings brings a versatile arsenal of skills to a Clemson secondary that is looking to improve on a subpar season in 2022. His track speed is something the Tigers will gladly welcome to the defensive backfield.

As a senior for the Eagles, he recorded 98 tackles, 13 pass breakups, five blocked field goals, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. His efforts were a driving force behind the team’s state semifinal appearance.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

