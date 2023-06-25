National outlet weighs in on Clemson's 2023 win total

A national outlet recently weighed in on 2023 ACC win totals, breaking down the over-under win totals for all 14 teams in the conference.

The Caesars Sportsbook over/under win total for Clemson is 10, and CBS Sports is picking the over on that number for the Tigers.

CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson gave his prediction for all 12 games on Clemson’s schedule, picking the Tigers to win every game but one — the Notre Dame game.

However, while Patterson put that one in the loss column for Clemson, he doesn’t see it as a sure loss when the Tigers welcome the Irish to Death Valley on Nov. 4.

“To pull back the curtain a little bit, placing Notre Dame as a loss is my acknowledgement that predicting any team to 12-0 is a fool’s errand. In other words, I do not see a clear-cut loss on a schedule that is extremely favorable in terms of the home-road draw,” Patterson wrote. “Death Valley is one of the best home-field advantages in college football and the Tigers get their three toughest opponents (Florida State, Notre Dame, North Carolina) at home. I think the Fighting Irish are a comparable team to Clemson so we’ve slid that marker over to the loss column, but this is still an easy over play for me.”

Clemson opens the 2023 season on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when the Tigers face Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage.

If Patterson’s aforementioned prediction for Clemson proved to be correct, the Tigers would enter the ACC Championship Game with an 11-1 record.

Based on Patterson’s ACC win total predictions, Clemson would have a rematch in the ACC title game against Florida State, which Patterson pegged for two losses (season opener vs. LSU, at Clemson on Sept. 23).

“It’s been a half-decade or so since we’ve seen Florida State enter the season with expectations of competing for an ACC title and nearly a full decade since the Seminoles’ last conference crown,” Patterson wrote. “But the post-division setup allows Florida State room to drop a regular-season game to Clemson and remain in the conference title hunt, which is exactly what I’m expecting with a projected 7-1 ACC record. The Seminoles will be favored by at least a touchdown in every other conference game, and with the depth that Mike Norvell has built I think this team is prepared to seriously contend for a conference title.”

