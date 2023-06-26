Clemson ‘definitely had a good first impression’ on offered DL

After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month, this standout defensive lineman from the Peach State picked up one of Clemson’s select number of 2025 offers.

Prince Avenue Christian School (Bogart, Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett received the offer from defensive tackles coach Nick Eason after working out with the Tigers on June 10.

“So it was actually after the camp, Coach Eason pulled me to the side and offered me,” Garrett told The Clemson Insider. “It felt great knowing that I was one of the last ‘early’ offers in the ‘25 class and that they don’t offer many people, so it felt pretty good.”

Eason had a message for the talented 6-foot-4, 286-pound rising junior when extending the offer.

“He told me that God gave me a special gift and don’t let it go to waste,” Garrett recalled, “and to also keep my head down and stay working.”

Along with Clemson, Garrett’s list of more than a dozen scholarship offers includes schools such as Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.

With two years of high school still ahead of him, Garrett isn’t worried about sorting out top schools right now but instead just soaking things in as he goes through the early stages of his recruitment.

“I’m not really focused on choosing any favorites right now,” he said. “I’m just enjoying the recruiting process.”

The trip to Clemson for camp was Garrett’s first time in Tiger Town, though it shouldn’t be his last.

“It definitely had a good first impression,” he said of his experience at Clemson.

“I plan on trying to attend the FSU game (at Clemson on Sept. 23),” he added.

When he looks at Clemson as one of his college choices, a couple of things in particular stand out to Garrett.

“Definitely how they push the relationship with Jesus Christ,” he said, “and how they are big on academics, having almost a perfect graduation rate.”

As a sophomore last season, Garrett posted 53 tackles (30 solo), five tackles for loss and three sacks.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

