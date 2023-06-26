Former NFL CB would like to see Hopkins, Cook together with this team

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would love to team up with a fellow star free agent in former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, with Cook saying recently that he is certainly intrigued by what he sees as a potential “epic” tandem with Hopkins.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook said on The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Could this former NFL cornerback envision a scenario where Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, and Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, end up on the same team?

Joe Haden, who played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, and earned a trio of Pro Bowl honors himself, weighed in on the aforementioned question during a segment on ESPN’s NFL Live.

Haden can see it happening, and he would like to see Cook and Hopkins with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I really can, and that would be with the Dallas Cowboys,” said Haden, the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft who went on to tally 29 career interceptions.

“I know they have a little bit of cap space they might have to deal with. I think if we get (Michael) Gallup out of there and then bring in D-Hop, and then with the running back position with Ezekiel Elliott being gone, I think that they can fill that void with Dalvin Cook and they’ll be perfect to have those two guys on the same team.”

Hopkins became a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. Likewise, Cook hit the free agent market after being cut by the Vikings earlier this month.

Since entering the NFL, Cook ranks fourth in the league with 5,993 rushing yards and sixth with 47 rushing touchdowns. Hopkins, meanwhile, ranks second in receiving yards (11,298) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (71) since coming into the league.

The 27-year-old Cook has spent the last six seasons playing for the Vikings after being selected out of Florida State in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

A first-round pick from Clemson back in 2013, Hopkins played his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 campaign. The 31-year-old recently took free agent visits with both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

In the following video, you can watch Haden and the NFL Live crew react to Cook’s interest in teaming up with Hopkins:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

