Tiger freshmen welcomed to campus

With camp around the corner, the freshman are moving onto campus for Clemson. The Tigers shared photos from move-in during the big day for many of these 2023 signees.

Some fresh faces on campus today 🐅 pic.twitter.com/QheRhNV2R9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 25, 2023

Of the photos shared, two were tagged including four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin and three-star wide receiver Tyler Brown. The pair signed with Clemson back in December and now they’re finally on campus after the enrollees joined the Tigers in the winter.

12 players signed their Clemson NLI and are making their way to campus for the year, including seven four-star players. As head coach Dabo Swinney continues to prepare for the 2023 season, the Tigers’ numbers are growing with the wave of talent that are moving in this week.

Photo courtesy of Clemson Football on Twitter.