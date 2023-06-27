Clemson offense tabbed among most improved units entering '23

New Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is tasked with improving an offense that has largely lost its explosion over the last two seasons.

As he tries to do just that, Riley will have some high-end pieces to work with, including rising sophomore quarteback Cade Klubnik and a 1,000-yard rusher in Will Shipley. The Tigers also have all but one starting offensive lineman back for this season.

Clemson fans certainly hope to see an improved product on the field offensively this season, and this national outlet thinks that will be the case.

CBS Sports listed the most improved units in college football entering the 2023 season, naming Clemson’s offense among those units.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Will Backus had to say about the Tigers’ offense ahead of the upcoming campaign:

Riley was such a big addition for Dabo Swinney, who broke away from his past strategy and went out of house to find a coordinator. One of the brightest offensive minds in college football, Riley was instrumental in TCU’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Duggan was named a Heisman Trophy finalist under his tutelage and the Horned Frogs produced five NFL Draft picks on offense. Now, Riley gets his hands on one of the sport’s brightest young stars in former five-star QB Cade Klubnik and an offense that is in desperate need of some innovation. If Riley can unlock Klubnik’s full talent and a true No. 1 receiver emerges — there are options with the likes of Adam Randall, Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams — this Clemson offense could look a lot more like the ones piloted by Trevor Lawrence a few years back. Phil Mafah and Will Shipley make for an excellent running back duo that should help smooth over any growing pains.

