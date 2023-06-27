Etienne, Jags players chime in on Lawrence's 'terrible' trash talk

There’s no question about Trevor Lawrence’s talent and ability on the football field.

The former Clemson quarterback showed off his impressive skills while making a huge second-year leap in the NFL last season, when he earned Pro Bowl honors and led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a division title and playoff victory.

But when it comes to Lawrence’s trash talking, his Jaguars teammates — including fellow Clemson product Travis Etienne — can all agree that, well, it needs work to improve.

“Uhh not gonna lie, it’s kind of like terrible,” Etienne said.

“I feel like he just gotta work on it a little bit,” he added. “I’d probably give him an F.”

Some of Lawrence’s teammates chimed in on his trash talking in the following CBS Sports video. Check out the funny video below:

It seems unanimous…@Jaguars players believe Trevor Lawrence needs to work on his trash talkpic.twitter.com/QtJUGDr7Jj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 25, 2023

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

