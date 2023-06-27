Watch: Behind-the-scenes look at summer enrollees on move-in day

This past weekend, the Clemson football program welcomed the summer enrollees in its 2023 recruiting class to campus, with a dozen newcomers joining the Tigers ahead of fall camp and the upcoming season.

Clemson Football shared a great video on Twitter from Sunday’s move-in day as the freshmen arrived in Tiger Town to get set for the start of their Clemson careers.

“Big day here on campus,” Jordan Sorrells, Clemson’s senior director of recruiting and player development, said in the video. “We are so excited to get these guys here and get them moved in, and now the real work begins.”

Check out the following video from Clemson Football giving a behind-the-scenes look at the freshmen as they moved in:

Now the real work begins. Welcome home, Tigers. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/nt2q5pWKM0 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 26, 2023

