2024 WR target sets commitment date

The Clemson Tigers’ June has been a busy one, and the recruiting trail continues into July. After five commitments for the 2024 cycle in the month, the Tigers look to land another receiver for the class in July who just set his commitment date.

Four-star receiver Alex Taylor is set to announce his college decision July 29. Taylor holds 19 Division-I offers and has narrowed his list down to five according to his Twitter announcement. Clemson competes with three ACC teams for the Greensboro talent. North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and Penn State round out the teams in the race.

Taylor would be the third wide receiver pledge of the class for Dabo Swinney. If he joined the Tigers, it would be a three-headed monster with five-star Bryant Wesco and four-star TJ Moore. Taylor took his official visit to Clemson in early June.