Clemson rises back up in class rankings after four-star commit

June is a busy month for Clemson Tigers recruiting and they’ve seen five 2024 commitments during the month, including multiple five-stars to kick off the party. The trend continued Tuesday, landing four-star safety Ricardo Jones. The Tigers competed with ACC rival Florida State and two SEC schools in Tennessee and Auburn for his talents, and came out on top for their 13th pledge.

Following the commitment, Clemson rose up the boards on all the rankings for the 2024 class during a turbulent month around the country. On both of 247Sports’ rankings, as well as Rivals, the Tigers were seated at No. 12 after commitments around the country dropped them from the top 10. After Jones’ pledge, Clemson jumped to No. 10 in all three rankings.

On3Sports had the Tigers the highest amongst all sites at No. 8 before Tuesday’s news and now Clemson joins Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama in the top five with the boost to No. 5. Official visits tend to be a key source of Tigers commitments and with more than a dozen players still undecided after their Clemson experience, there’s plenty of opportunity for Dabo Swinney to land his best class in five years.

Of those visits, there’s big names like five-stars KJ Bolden, Mike Matthews, Cameron Coleman and Eddrick Houston. Landing any of this group would be a huge prize for the Tigers as the 2024 recruiting cycle continues.