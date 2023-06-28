Ten Former Clemson Golfers in PGA Events This Weekend

Clemson, SC-Ten former Clemson golfers will compete this weekend in two professional golf tournament played in the midwest, one of the PGA Tour and one on the Korn Ferry Tour. It is the most former Tigers playing on the same weekend in PGA or Korn Ferry Tour events since 2013 when 11 combined to play on the two tours. The record is 12 on the weekend of May 3-6, 2012 when nine played in the BMW Charity Tournament in Greenville and three played at the Wells Fargo PGA Tournament in Charlotte.

This weekend, June 29- July 2, six former Tigers will tee it up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The list includes Lucas Glover, Kyle Stanley, Carson Young, Ben Martin, Doc Redman and Jonathan Byrd.

So far this year, Young is the top Tiger on the PGA Tour in terms of FedEx Cup points with a #98 ranking, while Martin is right behind at #99. Young is 38th on tour in greens in regulation and 43rd in driving accuracy. The 2016 Clemson All-American has already won over $1.3 million thanks to six top 25 finishes. He is coming off a 15th-place finish at The Travelers. His best finish is a third place at the Puerto Rico Open

Martin has five top 25 finishes this year and is 34th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and 18th in greens in regulation. He has three top 10 finishes this year, including a fifth place at the Honda Classic.

The four former Clemson golfers in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Golf Club in Springfield, Illinois are Billy Kennelly, Jacob Bridgeman, Bryson Nimmer and William Nottingham. Bridgeman has been the top Tiger on the Korn Ferry Tour this year and is 28th on that points list. Former Tiger Sam Saunders is 30th on the Korn Ferry points list, but is taking this weekend off.