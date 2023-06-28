Texas QB was ‘blown away’ by Clemson, had ‘a blast’ on latest visit

A host of top quarterback prospects traveled to Tiger Town to showcase their arm talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month.

Among the standout signal-callers who camped at Clemson was this class of 2025 recruit from the Lone Star State.

Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas) rising junior Sawyer Anderson worked out at the Swinney Camp on June 1.

“Throwing with a lot of great quarterbacks across the country always makes you better,” Anderson told The Clemson Insider. “So, having the opportunity to do that was a pretty cool experience. Feel like I performed well, and it was fun to get to throw in front of Coach Swinney and Coach (Garrett) Riley again.”

Speaking of Riley, Anderson has a relationship with Clemson’s first-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach that dates to his time in the same position at TCU last year.

“He was at TCU. He recruited me there, he offered me at TCU as well. He came to my school to see me throw,” Anderson said. “… So, we’ve continued to build a relationship and I’m looking forward to growing that relationship. Meeting Coach Swinney was pretty cool as well, and I just want to continue to build a relationship with him as well.”

Anderson has accumulated more than two dozen total offers. Along with TCU, he lists offers from schools such as Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Miami, Mississippi State, NC State, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The Tigers have only offered two quarterbacks in the 2025 class to date, including Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star Blake Hebert, who committed to Clemson on June 16.

An offer from Clemson, Anderson said, would be “really special” for him.

“Coach Riley said he’s going to continue to evaluate me and he said that I’m in the mix of the quarterbacks they’ll be recruiting throughout this process,” Anderson said. “They offer late, they start like junior year, and I just became a junior. So, he’s going to keep evaluating me and I want to continue to grow and just show more aspects of the game. Just going to see how junior year goes and work from there.”

Anderson said he hopes to return to Clemson soon, maybe for a game this fall.

This month’s camp marked his second trip to Tiger Town.

“It was a blast. It was my second time up there, and that was for a reason,” he said. “We really have interest in Coach Riley, and the first time I went up there, I was blown away by the program and what they have going on there, the coaching staff and just the environment around there. It was really special, and that’s why I came up for a second time for a camp.”

