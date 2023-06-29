Lawrence named to all-under-25 team

Trevor Lawrence took no time translating to the college game as a Clemson Tiger. This led to him winning the 2018 National Championship and earning All-ACC honors during each of his three seasons.

Selected as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it took Lawrence a year to adjust to the NFL game, unlike college. Following a 17-interception season, Lawrence turned into the player Clemson fans were accustomed to as a Jaguar. At just 23 years old, he had a Pro Bowl season and defeated the Chargers in his first playoff experience. This promising sophomore season earned him the quarterback spot on NFL.com’s all-under-25 team.

A year ago, I would have scoffed at this selection. That’s how much progress Lawrence made in one season with Doug Pederson as his head coach. In 2022, Lawrence demonstrated the ability that made him the most prized prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, throwing for 4,113 yards and a 25:8 TD-INT ratio. He led the Jaguars to their first playoff win since the Sacksonville days. The future will remain bright in Jacksonville for as long as Lawrence is on the roster because he’s only going to improve.

It’s worth noting Jalen Hurts turns 25 before the season, so Lawrence gets the nod due to the technicality. The Jaguars have waited for a true quarterback after their playoff runs in the 2010s were derailed by bad quarterback play. With the young and talented Lawrence at the helm, Doug Pederson and the Jaguars have years to build off their first playoff win during their franchise quarterback’s tenure.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

