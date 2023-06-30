4-star in-state WR commits elsewhere

An in-state wide receiver in the class of 2024 committed elsewhere on Friday afternoon.

Aiken (S.C.) High School four-star Braylon Staley announced his commitment to Tennessee, choosing the program over his other two finalists in Miami and North Carolina.

Staley made an official visit to Clemson during the first weekend in June and also took official visits to Tennessee, Miami and North Carolina this month before narrowing things down to the Volunteers, Hurricanes and Tar Heels.

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising senior is the No. 25 wide receiver and No. 164 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson has already picked up commitments from a pair of highly touted 2024 receivers this month in Midlothian (Texas) five-star Bryant Wesco and Tampa (Fla.) Catholic four-star TJ Moore — both of whom are ranked among the top 100 prospects in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

Both announced their pledges to the Tigers on June 6 after taking official visits to Clemson.

