4-star Florida lineman ‘very excited’ by Clemson offer

Among the class of 2025 offensive linemen who’ve collected Clemson offers to date is this highly regarded recruit from the Sunshine State.

Seminole High School (Sanford, Fla.) four-star Max Buchanan brought in an offer from the Tigers on June 14.

“It felt very good to get it,” Buchanan told The Clemson Insider. “I was very excited for it because I know they’re a top competitor in everything they do. They don’t hand out a bunch of random offers. I know when they do offer, they mean it.”

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound rising junior earned the offer after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in early June.

“I had a feeling it was going to come,” Buchanan said of the offer, “because I went to the camp in the mindset that I wasn’t gonna lose, and I went up there and that’s exactly what I did.”

Buchanan – ranked as the nation’s No. 11 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite – received the offer during a conversation with offensive line coach Thomas Austin about a week and a half after camping at Clemson.

“He liked my flexibility on the line, how I can play tackle to tackle, every position on the O-line,” Buchanan said of what he heard from Austin.

This year’s camp visit marked Buchanan’s second trip to Tiger Town, as he also traveled to Clemson for a camp his freshman year.

“I really like the town, the actual Clemson town area around it,” he said regarding what stands out about Clemson. “It’s a smaller town, but there’s just enough there.”

Buchanan doesn’t know yet when he will return to Clemson, but hopes to get back on campus for a game at Death Valley.

Where do the Tigers stand with him at this point in his recruitment after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“I would say they stand pretty high up on my recruiting process,” he said. “They’re a very great program.”

Buchanan’s list of close to 20 scholarship offers also includes schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Penn State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Iowa State. He is a top-250 national prospect in the 2025 class (No. 236) according to the 247Sports Composite.

–Photo courtesy of Max Buchanan on Twitter Max Buchanan on Twitter (@MaxBuchana2025)