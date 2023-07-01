Clemson makes the cut for big-time OL

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best offensive lineman in the class of 2024 on Saturday.

Four-star Lindale (TX) interior offensive lineman Casey Poe included the Tigers in his final seven on Saturday afternoon. Alongside Clemson, Poe listed Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound interior lineman is ranked as high as the No. 34 overall recruit and the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2024.

Poe was last in Clemson for the program’s big official visit weekend to open the month of June.