Clemson makes the cut for big-time OL

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best offensive lineman in the class of 2024 on Saturday.
Four-star Lindale (TX) interior offensive lineman Casey Poe included the Tigers in his final seven on Saturday afternoon. Alongside Clemson, Poe listed Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
I have shut down my recruitment and will be announcing my final decision via instagram live on July 12. Follow poe.casey to see the live! Might surprise some people👀👀 @BHoward_11 @BenjaminGolan @samspiegs @ParkerThune @Josh_Scoop @On3Recruits @247Sports @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/uL4IPWCG71
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) July 1, 2023
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound interior lineman is ranked as high as the No. 34 overall recruit and the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2024.
Poe was last in Clemson for the program’s big official visit weekend to open the month of June.