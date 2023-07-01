Former Tiger putting up big numbers in USFL Championship

While Clemson had no former players win a Super Bowl in 2023, one former star is willing his team to a professional title.

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain, who played for the Tigers from 2015-17, scored two touchdowns for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship game.

#Stallions extend their lead right before halftime against the #Maulers with Deon Cain's touchdown reception in the back of the end zone.#USFLChampionshippic.twitter.com/qxqiG0n9Cw — USFL Center (@USFLCenter) July 2, 2023

Another touchdown from Deon Cain on the 20-yard reception down the sideline on the pass from #USFL MVP Alex McGough. #Stallions lead up to 21-9 over the #Maulers in Q3.#USFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/Wt57kxbj6z — USFL Center (@USFLCenter) July 2, 2023

Prior to Saturday, Cain had hauled in just 16 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.