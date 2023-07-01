Former Tiger putting up big numbers in USFL Championship

While Clemson had no former players win a Super Bowl in 2023, one former star is willing his team to a professional title.

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain, who played for the Tigers from 2015-17, scored two touchdowns for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship game.

Prior to Saturday, Cain had hauled in just 16 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

