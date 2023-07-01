National writer: Lawrence 'now poised to sniff MVP territory'

A national outlet recently stacked up the NFL’s best signal-callers heading into the upcoming season.

CBS Sports ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the league entering 2023, and it comes as no surprise that former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence made the list.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick, and face of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise, checked in at No. 7 in the QB rankings.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote about Lawrence, who is entering his third NFL campaign coming off a Pro Bowl season last year during which he led the Jags to the AFC South title and a playoff victory:

“Of the top 10 QBs here, Lawrence benefits most from projection. But if he went from overmatched and unsupported as a rookie to decisive and aggressive as a sophomore, the former No. 1 overall pick is now poised to sniff MVP territory under Doug Pederson and alongside new No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley. Lawrence isn’t afraid to put the ball in tight windows, which can get him in trouble, but he’s got one of the zippiest arms in the league and showed veteran-level fight in his historic comeback of a playoff debut. Just 23, he’s got both plenty of room to grow and all the physical traits of an elite pocket gunslinger.”

After struggling as a rookie under former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence took a major step forward last season while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions. In two seasons as a pro, he has thrown for 7,754 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 62.9 percent of his passes to go with 625 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs tops CBS Sports’ QB rankings, with Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles rounding out the top three.

