Football

Former teammate of Clemson TE gushes over camp experience

Clemson has dipped into South Florida for a number of recruits over the years and may be returning to some familiar territory.

2025 First Baptist Academy (FL) cornerback Logan Bartley camped with the program earlier this month. Despite an injury, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder had a great experience at Clemson.

“My overall view on the camp was that it is run very well and their facilities are awesome,” Bartley said. “I felt like I did good and showed the coaches what I could do until I had to sit out some of the last day due to a ankle injury.”

Bartley is the teammate of current Clemson tight end Olsen Patt Henry, who signed with the Tigers as a member of their 2023 class.

“Teaming back up with Olsen would be awesome,” Bartley said. “He is a big reason I am where I am today and how I developed as a football player. It also helps having the best competition in (Southwest Florida) in your own backyard during practice. He is a great character to be around and a good friend I can count on.”

While Bartley does not yet hold an offer from the Tigers, two other Division I programs have begun pursuing his services. He hopes to make a return trip to Clemson at some point during the season and continue to build a relationship with the staff.

