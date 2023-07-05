Alabama OL calls Clemson ‘dream offer’

Among the the thousands of student athletes who flocked to Clemson for the program’s annual summer camps, a select few drew the attention of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

One athlete who stood out was 2026 Auburn (AL) offensive tackle Trinton Pritchett, who made his first trip to Clemson to participate in a camp.

“I feel like I performed well,” Pritchett said. “All of the coaches had a positive vibe. They talked about my hand placement. The coaches told me my footwork was great for my size and they can’t wait to see me after a full season of varsity strength training.”

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound tackle picked up an offer from Alabama State while in Clemson, but believes there is a level of interest from the Tigers’ staff, who invited him for a game day visit this season.

“I was given a tour after and he invited me back for a game day event,” Pritchett said. “My father’s friend is the head women’s basketball coach so we are on campus a lot. I love Clemson.”

Michigan State is the only Power Five program to extend Pritchett an offer at the time of writing, but it would be safe to assume that more will come down the line. However, a Clemson offer would be a special one to the Pritchett family.

“Clemson would be my dream offer,” Pritchett said. “I love the campus, but I think it’s more of the coaches. They love Jesus and that’s important to me. It’s good to have coaches that teach you about life and football.”

The Clemson staff will remain in contact with Pritchett as they continue to monitor his recruitment and plan out a visit this season.

