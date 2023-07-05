Hewson Begins Play in Women’s US Open at Pebble Beach on Thursday

Pebble Beach, CA—Former Clemson All-American Alice Hewson beings play in the 2023 United States Women’s Open at famed Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday. The 2019 Clemson graduate will begin play on the par 72 course at 4:18 p.m. off the first tee. She will be paired with Kana Mikashima of Japan and Emilia Migliaccio of the United States.

Like Hewson, Mikashima will be making her first US Open appearance and it will be the third for Migliaccio, an amateur who played on Wake Forest’s National Championship team this past year.

Hewson qualified for the United States Open after shooting a three-under-par 141 score (71-70) at a qualifier at Nexhelet Golf Club in Belgium on May 29. She is one of 44 first-time players in the event.

Hewson played for Clemson from 2015-19 and set 49 school records over her career. She was a three-time All-ACC selection and helped Clemson to its first NCAA National tournament appearance in 2017.

This year, Hewson is ranked 11th on the Ladies European Tour and its Race to Costa del Sel. She has eight top 25 finishes this year, including a second-place at the Kenya Ladies Open and a fifth place at the German Masters, which was just last month. She enters the US Open having shot 19-under-par for her last 10 rounds on the LET Tour.

For the year Hewson ranks second on the Ladies European Tour in total birdies with 149, is fifth in fewest putts per round (29.22) and is ninth in stroke average (71.58).

This is her fourth year on the LET. She finished 12th in the Race to Costa del Sel last year when she had five top 10 finishes. The native of the United Kingdom won the first LET tournament she played as a rookie in 2020 when she captured the South African Open. For her career she has 12 top 10 finishes in 60 tournaments and has an even 600 birdies.

Hewson will be attempting to continue an excellent recent run for former Clemson athletes in professional sports. Last Saturday, former Clemson receiver Deon Cain was named the MVP of the USFL Championship game when he caught three touchdowns for Birmingham in their victory over Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker Tig Williard was on the Pit Crew for the winning Nascar team at the race in Chicago. That same day, former Clemson golfer Lucas Glover finished fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit thanks to a weekend score of 15 under par 129, the lowest final 36 hole score vs. par in his 508 tournament career.