In-state athlete, former SC fan: Clemson 'changed my perspective'

The Palmetto State rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina runs deep, but the Tigers may have flipped at least one fan to the good side.

2025 Riverside (SC) athlete Mikkel Skinner grew up a Gamecock fan, but has seemingly changed his mind after attending the Tigers’ annual summer camp last month.

“I grew up a USC fan, but going to the Clemson camp changed my perspective of them for sure,” Skinner said. “I loved it. I caught some coaches’ eyes way more in the second session and learned a lot from the camp.”

Skinner is the cousin of former top-100 recruit and current Miami tight end Jaleel Skinner, who will face the Tigers this season.

At the time of writing, the only offer held by the 6-foot-3, 212-pound athlete is from Coastal Carolina, but an offer from the Tigers would shake things up for the local product.

“I loved it there and loved the coaching staff,” Skinner said. “The things I was hearing from the coaches throughout the camp was things that we as players can improve on. They were literally just coaching you and getting you better as the day went on and they got me 1% better for sure.”

Skinner is in the process of hammering down a game day visit at some point during the upcoming season.