Lawrence knocking on top tier of NFL QBs

The NFL is witnessing maybe the most talented quarterback since it’s birth with Patrick Mahomes and the other two at the top aren’t far behind. This solidifies the top trio of Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

You won’t hear arguments against this, but there’s a group of quarterbacks who can jump into the conversation after 2023. One of those is former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. CBS Sports compiled the quarterback tierquarterback tiers with the three-man group up top, and the Jaguars franchise quarterback sat comfortably in the tier below of those waiting to join the greats.

People are going to get mad at this tier, watch. But consider the quality of quarterbacks above. These guys aren’t lacking talent or even success. These are ELITE players we’re talking about here, but a little something is missing, whether it’s a full resume, longevity, health, etc… Lawrence and Hurts each have just one year having taken big leaps forward. Hurts has a loaded roster around him and Lawrence has a pretty choice division to carve apart in the immediate future.

Alongside Lawrence was Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, cementing his place in the top 10 of NFL signalcallers. Will Brinson mentioned the state of the AFC South, but that may not even do it justice.

All three are relying on rookie quarterbacks to save their skin. While the likes of CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis may turn into competitors, it won’t be soon as the Jaguars roster stands far above.

This is all to say the red carpet is rolled out for Lawrence. After a massive jump in his sophomore season under Doug Pederson, mopping up the division and winning again in the playoffs may force consideration to add him into the the top group of quarterbacks.