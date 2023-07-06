Big-time Ohio lineman 'highly interested' in Clemson

A number of big-time recruits made their way down to Clemson for visits throughout the month of June.

2026 Avon Lake (OH) offensive tackle Maxwell Riley was unable to attend the program’s camp, but made the trip to Clemson just days later.

“I spent most of the day with Coach (Carson) Cramer because Coach (Thomas) Austin was out of town with family,” Riley said. “I was on the phone with Coach Austin before, during and after the visit because he wanted to check in and see how things were going.”

It will be another year before the Tigers extend offers to any members of the class of 2026, but Riley has reasons to believe he may be among the players that receive an offer from the program.

“I think there is a mutual amount of interest from Clemson,” Riley said. “A potential offer in the future from Clemson would be a blessing due to the fact that they’re a school I’m highly interested in.”

The 6-foot-5, 263-pound lineman is already in the process of planning a visit to Clemson for a game this season.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

