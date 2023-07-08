Clemson softball lands All-ACC transfer

Clemson softball entered this offseason looking to mitigate the loss of their seniors and they’re doing just that with a massive transfer from the ACC. After two years with the Tar Heels, sophomore infielder Alex Brown is headed to Tiger Town for her junior season.

A starter for two seasons at North Carolina, Brown earned second-team All-ACC honors over 53 starts at shortstop. She led the team with a .399 batting average, 63 hits and finished her season on a 17-game hit streak. Brown announced she’s joining the Tigers on Twitter.

Head coach John Rittman has to take a sigh of relief with the addition, and it sures up the shortstop position for 2024. Brown had her best run during ACC play, hitting .434 against conference opponents. That dominance can continue at Clemson, as the Tigers look to reach another Super Regional.

Photo courtesy of Alex Brown on Twitter (@alex_brown328)

