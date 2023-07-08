Fast-rising '26 OL talks 'amazing' camp, relationship with Austin

Clemson is a year away from offering any 2026 recruits, but the program is already beginning to recruit a plethora of talented sophomores.

Among them is Cass (GA) interior offensive lineman Kail Ellis, who camped with the program in early June.

“Overall, the camp went amazing,” Ellis said. “It was definitely one of my better performances this camp season. The drill work was good and in one-on-ones I performed well.”

Even prior to his appearance at the program’s camp, Ellis had begun building his relationship with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“I have a good relationship with Coach Austin and I am very excited to continue to build it,” Ellis said. “I first met Coach Riley when he came to my school during the spring and talked to him about camp. Coach Austin has come to Cass a few times checking up on me and my teammates and I have a very good relationship with him.”

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound interior lineman has seen his recruitment explode in the last month, with four Power Five programs extending him an offer since the beginning of June.

“Man, it’s been unreal,” Ellis said about his recruitment. “Growing up, all I could think about was playing college football and now being able to have these opportunities this early in the process means the world. God works miracles!”

Despite the slew of offers hitting his inbox, Ellis is patiently waiting on a potential offer from the Tigers, something he has long dreamt of.

“I felt a good amount of interest from Clemson,” Ellis said. “A Clemson offer would be crazy. Clemson has been one of my favorite schools since I was a kid.”

Ellis has maintained constant communication with the Clemson coaching staff and both sides are in the process of organizing a game day visit this fall.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

