'27 RB, NFL Legacy discusses great camp

Clemson is a few years away from offering any members of the class of 2027, but a number of recruits have already caught the eye of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

2027 Lincoln County (GA) running back Jerry “Andrew” Beard was among the most impressive attendees at the program’s annual summer camp last month.

“I feel like it was a great camp overall,” Beard said. “I also feel like I preformed pretty good. One of the major highlights of the weekend was getting moved up to go against the upcoming 11th and 12th graders for one-on-ones and making a couple tough catches.”

Beard, who is the nephew of former Georgia and two-time Pro Bowl running back Garrison Hearst, already holds offers from three FBS programs. His uncle’s alma mater was the first team to offer the talented back, while UAB and Arkansas were quick to follow suit.

Beard’s father, Jerry Beard II, also went through the recruitment process before a decorated career as a running back at Appalachian State.

“It’s always helpful to have family members who have taken a similar road as you,” Beard said. “I’m glad all my hard work is coming to the surface. These offers just motivate me to keep on pushing myself harder and harder to achieve my dream.”

Despite already holding big time offers, Beard is holding out hope for an offer from the Tigers’ in a few years.

“An offer from Clemson would be great,” Beard said. “Getting an offer anywhere is cool, but getting one from the three-time national champs would be amazing.”

The program’s three-day camp is already on Beard’s 2024 calendar, but he is also in the process of scheduling multiple game day visits this season.

