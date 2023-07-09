Another Clemson commit goes in MLB Draft

After Dillon Head heard his name called during the first round of the MLB Draft, the Tigers lost another high school commit to the big leagues.

Panas (NY) shortstop Sammy Stafura was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 43rd in the 2023 MLB Draft.

With the 43rd pick, the @Reds select Panas (NY) shortstop Sammy Stafura, No. 32 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/1s1j9XMnG5 pic.twitter.com/JPxHBLmFUp — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 10, 2023

The 6-foot, 190-pound infielder committed to the Tigers almost two years ago, but will likely never play a game for the program.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

