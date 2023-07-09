Grice selected in second round of MLB Draft

The Clemson baseball star has his new home. With the 64th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, Arizona selected Tigers two-way player Caden Grice.

Early in his Clemson career, Grice burst onto the scene as a second-team All-ACC freshman and made five appearances on the mound. As his time with the Tigers progressed, so did his pitching ability.

With the 64th pick, the @Dbacks select @ClemsonBaseball left-handed pitcher Caden Grice, No. 118 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/1s1j9XMVvD pic.twitter.com/MXTP98PLII — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 10, 2023

In his junior year, he entered stardom. Clemson’s ace and starting first-baseman, he hit for 18 home runs and 68 RBI’s while pitching with an 8-1 record and striking out 101 batters. The success earned him the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award. Now, he takes his talent on the mound and at the plate to Arizona. Grice was selected as a pitcher.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!