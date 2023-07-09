Grice selected in second round of MLB Draft

Grice selected in second round of MLB Draft

The Clemson baseball star has his new home. With the 64th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, Arizona selected Tigers two-way player Caden Grice.

Early in his Clemson career, Grice burst onto the scene as a second-team All-ACC freshman and made five appearances on the mound. As his time with the Tigers progressed, so did his pitching ability.

In his junior year, he entered stardom. Clemson’s ace and starting first-baseman, he hit for 18 home runs and 68 RBI’s while pitching with an 8-1 record and striking out 101 batters. The success earned him the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award. Now, he takes his talent on the mound and at the plate to Arizona.  Grice was selected as a pitcher.

