Ammons drafted in the 10th round

Another Clemson player heard their name called during the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Tiger pitcher Ryan Ammons was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 298th pick in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

In 20.0 innings of work for the Tigers last season, Ammons gave up just 17 hits, nine runs and eight walks while also earning a record of 2-0.

