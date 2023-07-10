Clemson catcher selected in MLB Draft

Another Clemson player heard their name called during the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Clemson catcher Cooper Ingle was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound catcher racked up 84 hits, 36 RBIs, six home runs and a stolen base while posting a .328 batting average for the Tigers.

