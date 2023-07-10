Peach State standout discusses 'great' camp

The state of Georgia was one of the most well-represented states at Clemson’s annual summer camps last month.

Among those who made the trip to Clemson was Buford (GA) wide receiver Jordan Allen, who was among the most impressive athletes in attendance.

“The camp was great,” Allen said. “I learned a lot. I felt good going into the camp. I think I did real well. I think I caught the attention of the coaches by the end of the camp. I didn’t lose a rep the entire day.”

As a rising junior, Allen is experiencing camp culture for the first time, but the competitive atmosphere surrounding the event is something that blew him away.

“I haven’t been to many camps but the atmosphere at the camp was electric,” Allen said. “I was able to compete against top competition and build a rapport with Coach (Tyler) Grisham, Coach (Mickey) Conn and other coaches on staff. I love to compete. Iron sharpens iron.”

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound speedster already holds 14 Division I offers, including seven Power Five programs. However, an offer from the Tigers is something that Allen will continue to strive for.

“It would mean a lot, especially knowing that Clemson is one of the tougher offers to get,” Allen said. “I train and study film to be the best athlete I can be. I think Clemson’s offense fits my play style.”

While his relationship with the Clemson coaching staff are still relatively new, Allen is working with the staff to organize a game day visit at some point during the fall.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!