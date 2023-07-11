Fast-rising Florida WR: ‘Tigers are at the top of my list’

Clemson made a strong first impression on this Sunshine State standout, and fast-rising class of 2025 recruit, last month.

Coming off his first-ever trip to Tiger Town in June, The Clemson Insider caught up with Palmetto (Fla.) High School wide receiver Adonis Moise to get the latest.

The 6-foot, 180-pound rising junior, who saw his recruitment start to take off this spring, camped at Clemson on June 9 – and the experience he had on campus is one that still stands out to him.

“The culture at Clemson stood out to me the most, even at camp,” Moise said. “I like that most of the staff at the school/camp attended Clemson. That says a lot.”

Moise was able to work and spend time with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham at the camp, and Moise expects to hear from Grisham and the Tigers come Sept. 1 when college coaches across the country can begin actively reaching out to juniors in the class of 2025.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from Clemson after the dead period,” he said.

Moise, who holds a dozen scholarship offers, also looks forward to returning to Clemson when the opportunity arises.

“I hope to make myself available as soon as I’m invited back,” he said.

There’s a lot that Moise likes about Clemson when he reflects on the camp visit last month.

“I was told on my tour that if they don’t have it, they’ll get it. I could tell that the school really puts effort into making sure students have everything they need on campus,” he said. “I love that they have a b-ball court at the football facility. Clemson makes sure that their players are supported academically. That’s important to me. The P.A.W. Journey program impressed me and my family as well. They help players figure out who they are beyond sports. Having people who really care about my success after college is a box checked on my list.”

Ten of Moise’s 12 total offers came in this spring, including his power conference offers from Pitt, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

Moise is clearly very high on Clemson, and a future offer from the program would figure to make the Tigers a major contender in his recruitment.

“The Tigers are at the top of my list,” he said. “I think it will be hard to beat the vibe you get on the Clemson campus.”

As a sophomore last season, Moise tallied 20 catches for 274 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 136 rushing yards and another score on just eight carries.

