No. 1 recruit 'very blessed' to receive first 2025 offer

As soon as camp season came around in Clemson, the Tigers’ coaching staff wasted no time extending offers to the class of 2025.

2025 five-star Providence Day School (NC) offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. was the first player in the class of 2025 to announce an offer from the Tigers.

“That was just a blessing to have,” Sanders said of the Clemson offer. “I got to hear it from the coach’s mouth himself, so it’s just a great opportunity and I’m very blessed to have it.”

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound lineman is ranked as high as the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025, which is exactly where he sits on the Tigers’ board at this point in the recruiting process.

“It’s like, ‘You’re our top guy, number one on the board, if you were to commit to Clemson, we want you to be the leader of the class,’” Sanders said in regards to what the staff has communicated to him. “I feel like I have that luxury of if I commit to Clemson, I’ll be able to build the class that I want and be around guys that I really, really like.”

While his focus remains on his high school season, Sanders is hoping to return to Clemson for a gameday visit at some point during the fall.

