Tigers Sign Two Transfers to 2024 Roster

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson softball head coach John Rittman announced the addition of two players to the 2023-24 roster on Tuesday. Alex Brown spent the previous two years at North Carolina, while Lindsey Garcia joins the Tigers after four seasons at Auburn.

“We are extremely excited to be adding Alex and Lindsey to our team,” said Rittman. “We put together a solid class of competitive and versatile student-athletes with our incoming freshmen, and both Lindsey and Alex amplify our team and will provide experience as we take the next step in our fifth year. Our entire signing class is talented and will improve the quality of our team, and we cannot wait to help these women develop both on and off the field.”

Alex Brown · UTL · Savannah, Ga. · North Carolina

2023 NFCA Southeast All-Region Third Team

2023 All-ACC Second Team

Led the Tar Heels in 2023 with a .399 average, 63 hits and a .438 on-base percentage

Tallied a team-best 19 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI outings

Hit .434 in ACC play with a team-best 33 hits in 2023

Stole 11 bases last season

Appeared in 103 games, making 95 starts for the Tar Heels

Fielded 10 double plays during her two seasons at North Carolina

Finished her career at North Carolina with 79 hits, including six doubles, five home runs and two triples and a .400 slugging percentage

Lindsey Garcia · INF/OF · Coral Springs, Fla. · Auburn

2023 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

In 2023, she matched a career high with 45 hits which was good enough for second on the team

Tallied 10 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI contests during her senior season

Posted a .280 average with 43 RBIs and 30 runs scored

Finished 2023 with 10 home runs, nine doubles and one triple for a .534 slugging percentage

Closed her Auburn career tied for fifth in school history in sacrifice flies and tied for seventh in career triples

Appeared in 181 games for the Tigers, making 159 starts

Finished her career at Auburn with 120 hits, including 23 doubles, 21 home runs and five triples

Brown and Garcia will join the five incoming freshmen, Kennedy Ariail, Riley Burton, Olivia Duncan, Kylee Johnson and Julia Knowler, as members of the 2023-24 Clemson softball team.