Top 2026 lineman, son of former Clemson commit discusses ‘great’ camp

Clemson is still almost a year away from offering members of the class of 2026, but the program is already doing its due diligence on a handful of top prospects.

2026 Cass (GA) offensive tackle Bear McWhorter is already one of the top recruits in his class and was one of the most impressive athletes at Clemson’s annual summer camps last month.

“The camp was great,” McWhorter said. “I was moved up to the older guys for one-on-ones and competed. I learned a lot and did well in drill work. All of the offensive line coaches were pushing me and wanting to see the best out of me.”

After just one season of high school football, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman already holds 20 Division I offers, mostly from Power Five programs.

“It’s been absolutely crazy,” McWhorter said of his meteoric rise. “Just seeing all the hard work paying off finally feels like it was all worth it.”

Along with an uncle who graduated from Clemson, McWhorter’s father was formerly committed to play offensive line for the program prior to the firing of head coach Tommy West. As a result, a potential offer from the Tigers would be a meaningful one to earn.

“It would definitely mean a lot,” McWhorter said. “Clemson is one of the best programs out there and I even have some family ties there. It would be hard to say no to them.”

While McWhorter’s current focus is on visiting schools that have already extended him an offer, he is eyeing a handful of options for a return visit to Clemson.