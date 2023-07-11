Where Clemson is ranked among best programs of CFP era

A national outlet recently ranked the best programs of the College Football Playoff era.

Clemson checked in at No. 2, behind only Alabama, in Sporting News’ ranking of the top 12 programs of the CFP era.

Sporting News came up with its ranking using a method giving programs 10 points per national championship, five points per CFP championship appearance, five points per CFP appearance, two points per New Year’s Day Six appearance and one point for Heisman Trophy winners while also factoring in winning percentage, consensus All-Americans and NFL Draft picks.

Clemson ended up with a total score of 120.5, second only to Bama’s score of 162.

“Clemson’s spot on this list is hard to argue,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “The Tigers have multiple national championships and reached the CFP six times. That includes four CFP championship appearances, which resulted in a 2-2 record. Detractors might say that was built off an ACC schedule, but the Tigers have produced nine Consensus All-Americans and 49 NFL Draft picks. Dabo Swinney has built a program that has accumulated so much success that the last two seasons – which produced a 21-6 record and an ACC championship – have been scoffed at because the Tigers didn’t reach the CFP.”

Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five in the rankings.

Clemson is hoping to return to the playoff for the first time since the 2020 season following a run of six straight CFP appearances from 2015-20. The Tigers open the 2023 campaign against Duke in Durham on Monday, Sept. 4.

