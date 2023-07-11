Where Clemson is ranked among best programs of CFP era

Where Clemson is ranked among best programs of CFP era

Football

Where Clemson is ranked among best programs of CFP era

By July 11, 2023 8:06 am

By |

A national outlet recently ranked the best programs of the College Football Playoff era.

Clemson checked in at No. 2, behind only Alabama, in Sporting News’ ranking of the top 12 programs of the CFP era.

Sporting News came up with its ranking using a method giving programs 10 points per national championship, five points per CFP championship appearance, five points per CFP appearance, two points per New Year’s Day Six appearance and one point for Heisman Trophy winners while also factoring in winning percentage, consensus All-Americans and NFL Draft picks.

Clemson ended up with a total score of 120.5, second only to Bama’s score of 162.

“Clemson’s spot on this list is hard to argue,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “The Tigers have multiple national championships and reached the CFP six times. That includes four CFP championship appearances, which resulted in a 2-2 record. Detractors might say that was built off an ACC schedule, but the Tigers have produced nine Consensus All-Americans and 49 NFL Draft picks. Dabo Swinney has built a program that has accumulated so much success that the last two seasons – which produced a 21-6 record and an ACC championship – have been scoffed at because the Tigers didn’t reach the CFP.”

Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five in the rankings.

Clemson is hoping to return to the playoff for the first time since the 2020 season following a run of six straight CFP appearances from 2015-20. The Tigers open the 2023 campaign against Duke in Durham on Monday, Sept. 4.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

12hr

A former Clemson wide receiver is heading back to the NFL. The Birmingham Stallions of the USFL announced Monday night that Deon Cain has had his contract terminated to sign with an NFL team. Cain is (…)

16hr

Another Clemson player heard their name called during the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday. Tiger pitcher Ryan Ammons was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 298th pick in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. (…)

19hr

Another Clemson player heard their name called during the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday. Clemson catcher Cooper Ingle was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home