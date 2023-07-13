Where is Clemson in these preseason CFB rankings?

College football preseason rankings are popping up with the 2023 season right around the corner.

One of those that came out recently is NCAA.com’s preseason top 25, which has Clemson just inside the top 15 at No. 14.

“Clemson got back to being ACC champs again but a late-season loss to rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams,” NCAA.com’s Wayne Staats wrote. “Cade Klubnik is the guy at quarterback, though RB Will Shipley is going to be rather busy in 2023. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will star on defense.”

Georgia is No. 1 in NCAA.com’s preseason top 25, with Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State rounding out the top five.

The other ACC teams in that preseason top 25 include Florida State (No. 7) and North Carolina (No. 22).

College football guru Phil Steele also recently released his preseason top 25, via his annual college football preview magazine, and he has the Tigers all the way up at No. 2 behind only Georgia.

Florida State (No. 8) is the second highest ranked ACC team in Steele’s rankings, followed by UNC (No. 21) and Pitt (No. 23).

Last season, Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) won at least 10 games for the 12th straight season and captured its seventh conference title in the last eight years.

The Tigers, who finished the season ranked No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25, are looking to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season.

Clemson opens the 2023 campaign against Duke in Durham on Monday, Sept. 4.

