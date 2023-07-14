Clemson golfer continues hot streak

A former Clemson golfer has quickly become one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour.

Former Tiger Lucas Glover, who played for the program from 1998 to 2001, is the solo leader at this week’s Barbasol Open after firing a first-round 63 on Thursday.

The former US Open champion entered the week on the heels of back-to-back top-six finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic.

While Glover still sits outside the top-100 in FedEx Cup points, he has skyrocketed nearly 40 spots in the OWGR, now sitting at No. 112 in the world.