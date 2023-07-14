Clemson golfer continues hot streak

Clemson golfer continues hot streak

Golf

Clemson golfer continues hot streak

By July 14, 2023 6:05 pm

By |

A former Clemson golfer has quickly become one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour.

Former Tiger Lucas Glover, who played for the program from 1998 to 2001, is the solo leader at this week’s Barbasol Open after firing a first-round 63 on Thursday.

The former US Open champion entered the week on the heels of back-to-back top-six finishes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the John Deere Classic.

While Glover still sits outside the top-100 in FedEx Cup points, he has skyrocketed nearly 40 spots in the OWGR, now sitting at No. 112 in the world.

, , , Golf

More TCI

Latest

15m

April 29, 2023 was an unforgettable day for Keith Henry. Keith not only saw his son, former Clemson defensive end KJ Henry, get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. But making it even better was the fact that KJ (…)

2hr

  A former Clemson standout earned a weekly honor in the minor leagues this week. Dayton Dragons relief pitcher Brooks Crawford was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 3-9. (…)

5hr

Over the course of three seasons, the Tennessee football program committed 18 Level I violations — encompassing more than 200 individual infractions — most of which involved recruiting rules (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home