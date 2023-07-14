ESPN analyst gives his preseason ranking for Clemson, record prediction

An ESPN college football analyst has been breaking down his preseason top 25 poll entering the 2023 season.

Greg McElroy revealed his top 10 teams this week, and while he has Clemson cracking that group at No. 10, he ranks Dabo Swinney’s team behind ACC foe Florida State at No. 6.

“Dabo’s done an amazing job,” McElroy said. “And when we looked at an 11-3 season with an ACC Championship and a New Year’s Six Bowl game invitation (and are like) ‘Oh what a failure,’ that’s a good thing. OK, so let’s just take that with a grain of salt. I think Clemson will be back in the mix again this year in the ACC, but I think with the pieces they return, I have them actually finishing second in the ACC as of right now.”

McElroy gave his prediction for what he thinks Clemson’s record will be this season.

“10-2 or so, maybe 9-3 depending on who the losses come to,” he said. That’s about where things stand.”

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the No. 1 team in McElroy’s preseason poll, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. After Florida State at No. 6, McElroy has Texas, Washington, Utah and then Clemson rounding out his top 10.

You can watch McElroy talk more about Clemson and break down the Tigers on both sides of the ball entering the 2023 season (beginning at the 4:42 mark of the following video):

