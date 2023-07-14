Tigers complete Big 10 flip, land 2024 edge

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers entered a recruiting chase in the 2024 cycle on Thursday. 2024 three-star edge Adam Kissayi holds 19 Division-I offers and the latest was Clemson in a big domino effect during his recruiting.
Kissayi committed to Minnesota in June, two days after his official visit to the Golden Gophers. Less than a month later, the Tigers made an aggressive move for the 6-foot-7 pass rusher and offered him July 13, subsequently deciding to decommit from Minnesota. Now, the flip is complete as Kissayi announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.
Kissayi joins a towering group of defensive linemen in the 2024 class, including fellow 6-foot-7 rusher Darien Mayo. The fourth commitment for Lemanski Hall and Nick Eason, Kissayi’s pledge brings Clemson’s 2024 class to 15 total commits.
THANK you GOD for this opportunity, With that being said i am 10000000% Committed to Clemson University,LETS GOOOOO DEATH VALLEY 🐅🐅🐅🐅@coachski_ @CoachBroomfield @Coach_Benson9 @CoachPolimice @coachainsley @wrcoachtu87 @swarmgangg pic.twitter.com/FN1d7DbUUV
— Adam Kissayi (@Adam_kissayi) July 14, 2023
