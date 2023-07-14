Tigers complete Big 10 flip, land 2024 edge

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers entered a recruiting chase in the 2024 cycle on Thursday. 2024 three-star edge Adam Kissayi holds 19 Division-I offers and the latest was Clemson in a big domino effect during his recruiting.

Kissayi committed to Minnesota in June, two days after his official visit to the Golden Gophers. Less than a month later, the Tigers made an aggressive move for the 6-foot-7 pass rusher and offered him July 13, subsequently deciding to decommit from Minnesota. Now, the flip is complete as Kissayi announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Kissayi joins a towering group of defensive linemen in the 2024 class, including fellow 6-foot-7 rusher Darien Mayo. The fourth commitment for Lemanski Hall and Nick Eason, Kissayi’s pledge brings Clemson’s 2024 class to 15 total commits.