Former Pro Bowl receiver names top 5 best landing spots for D-Hop

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins became a free agent upon being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May after the team was unable to find a trade partner for the five-time All-Pro wide receiver.

A 10-year NFL vet, the 31-year-old Hopkins has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns over his career with the Cardinals and Houston Texans since being selected by the Texans in the first round (27th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

So, where will Hopkins land ahead of the 2023 season?

On FOX Sports’ First Things First show, former Pro Bowl receiver and current analyst Greg Jennings discussed what he sees as the top five best landing spots for Hopkins.

In order from No. 5 to No. 1, Jennings named the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as the top five best landing spots for D-Hop.

In regard to the Chiefs being the best landing spot for Hopkins, Jennings said, “DeAndre Hopkins, automatically in my opinion, will ascend the Kansas City Chiefs — not that they need it — to the Super Bowl. They just won, and they want to go back-to-back. You listen to Nick (Wright), they can three-peat. It’s a guarantee. … It’s about winning and winning now, and your window doesn’t grow — it starts to shrink, it starts to close. If you get a guy like DeAndre Hopkins, pair him with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, it almost guarantees it.”

You can watch Jennings talk about the top five best landing spots for Nuk in the following video:

