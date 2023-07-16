2025 OL talks Clemson interest, basketball background

The Clemson Tigers have built a strong reputation on the offensive line and they’re looking to continue it in the upcoming recruiting cycles. 2025 offer Jaylan Beckley is one of those targets.

It’s been a busy summer for the Trinity Christian standout. Beckley was in Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June, and was one of the first to receive a 2025 offer June 10. Since then, he’s received five more Power-5 offers, but the Tigers still sit high on the list.

“It’s been a blessing to have these opportunities open up for me,” Beckley told The Clemson Insider. “I’m so grateful for what God has done in my life so far, and for what’s to come. Clemson remains high on my list, that hasn’t changed.”

Beckley’s football talent is obvious after watching him at camp in June and he holds 14 offers to play at the next level. Part of this success comes from his versatility on the field and on the basketball court. While he’s being recruited as an offensive lineman, he has experience on the defensive line, allowing him to see the game differently.

”I think it’s extremely helpful because I have a better understanding of what the other side of the ball looks like. Playing defense allows me to play a little more freely, for sure, but I love the challenge on the offensive side,” Beckley said.

While the football trenches are a battle of the strongest from the outside looking in, the best offensive lineman are surgical in their details. Whether it be footwork, hand placement or the speed at which they operate, it can go unnoticed to the naked eye. Beckley’s attention to detail partially comes from his basketball background, where he played power forward.

”I owe a lot of my current success to my experience with basketball. My whole family played basketball, my Dad is actually my coach, so that was my first love,” Beckley said. “Playing basketball allowed me to really have to get use to playing fast, while being agile and staying light on my feet. That has turned out to be a great advantage for me in football.”

While football has taken over as his main sport, he still credits the success to that first love. As his junior season begins this fall, he’s planning to get down to see a Clemson game at Memorial Stadium, a long trip from Texas. Nonetheless, he wants to make it happen.

”It’s tough trying to plan game day trips coming from Texas,” Beckley said. “Me and the rest of my family are really hoping to get out there to check it out.”