Tigers OL target discusses “faith and family” in Clemson

The 2025 recruiting cycle is starting to ramp up for the Clemson Tigers, with offers starting to roll out since June. With so many veteran talents up front, the Tigers are looking to reload for offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

One of those targets is Trinity Christian Academy(TX) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley. He spent time in Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp and received an offer from the Tigers June 10. With the All-ACC talent Clemson has produced in recent years, it’s raided Beckley’s interest in the program.

”I think it’s incredible that they’ve had that type of success,” Beckley told The Clemson Insider. “Coach Austin is great, and they recruit great kids that work hard and buy into their program. I have no doubt that I could flourish in that environment, especially coming behind those types of guys.”

While the football side of things intrigues Beckley, it’s the off-the-field emphasis that draws him to Clemson. In Swinney’s program, the Tigers have an emphasis on family and faith. The Texas recruit attends a Christian academy, and the values line up across the board.

“The way Clemson does things is just different, in a good way. It’s an honor to receive an offer because Clemson is known to be pretty selective with offering scholarships,” Beckley said. “I also, appreciate the character of the coaches and staff overall. The most important aspect to me is how outward they are about their faith and just about trying to honor God in all they do. Faith and family are my top priorities and, with Clemson, you can clearly see that’s the same for them.”

Beckley holds 14 Division-I offers, a high number considering football is still somewhat new to him coming off a basketball background. With plans to visit Clemson during the season, Beckley’s interest in the Tigers will be one to keep an eye on for 2025.