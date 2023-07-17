What They Are Saying: Hopkins to Nashville

July 17, 2023

The long wait is finally over. Former Clemson star wide receivcr Deandre Hopkins made his decision and it was a surprise to the NFL world. Headed to the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins joins Will Levis, Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks for the new-look offense in Nashville.

Hopkins is one of the most decorated receivers in the NFL with five All-Pro seasons. After a 27-touchdown career at Clemson, Hopkins has pver 11,000 yards and 71 touchdowns over nine seasons in the pros. Following his decision, the NFL community reacted all types of ways to the news, with plenty of jokes to go along.

 

