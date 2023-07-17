What They Are Saying: Hopkins to Nashville

The long wait is finally over. Former Clemson star wide receivcr Deandre Hopkins made his decision and it was a surprise to the NFL world. Headed to the Tennessee Titans, Hopkins joins Will Levis, Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks for the new-look offense in Nashville.

Hopkins is one of the most decorated receivers in the NFL with five All-Pro seasons. After a 27-touchdown career at Clemson, Hopkins has pver 11,000 yards and 71 touchdowns over nine seasons in the pros. Following his decision, the NFL community reacted all types of ways to the news, with plenty of jokes to go along.

I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 17, 2023

Nashville’s a vibe… — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 16, 2023

I like the Hopkins/Burks/Chig trio for TEN. When Tim Kelly became OC in Houston in 2019, Hopkins played inside at a higher rate. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a lot of him in the slot this year. https://t.co/CsNaF9eO3Z — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 16, 2023

This DeAndre Hopkins signing is exactly why nobody should do their fantasy football drafts before November. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 16, 2023

DeAndre Hopkins is signing with the Tennessee Titans. pic.twitter.com/9saGZjkeSn — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) July 16, 2023